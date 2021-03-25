DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

WHAT… Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.

Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. WHERE… Portions of The District of Columbia, central, north-central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, central,

northern and northwest Virginia, and panhandle West Virginia.

Portions of The District of Columbia, central, north-central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, central, northern and northwest Virginia, and panhandle West Virginia. WHEN… Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

Until 11 AM EDT this morning. IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Like this: Like Loading...