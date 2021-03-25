DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
- WHAT…Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
- WHERE…Portions of The District of Columbia, central, north-central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, central,
northern and northwest Virginia, and panhandle West Virginia.
- WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
- IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.