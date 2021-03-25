By Diane Bartz and Elizabeth Culliford WASHINGTON (Reuters) – In their first appearance before Congress since Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, the chief executives of Facebook, Google, and Twitter were asked by U.S. lawmakers whether their platforms bore some responsibility for the riot: “yes or no?”

Social media has been widely blamed for amplifying calls to violence and spreading misinformation that contributed to the Jan. 6 attempt to violently overturn the election results. Only Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey replied “yes” to the question, but said the “broader ecosystem” had to be t…

