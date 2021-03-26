Hollywood, MD- Oh No! Mother Nature did it again! Because of the storms that came through this week and doused our grounds with over 2 inches of rain, the ground is once again too saturated for us to plow in preparation for our volunteer Potato Planting Day which had been rescheduled for Saturday, March 27th. Let’s hope the third time will be the charm! We are rescheduling for what we hope will be the last time—NEW DATE for our volunteer Potato Planting Day will be April 10th!

The potatoes being planted will be part of Historic Sotterley’s “Growing for Good” program. For the eighth year running, we are sustainably farming Sotterley’s land and donating our produce to help those in need in our own community.

As before, we will have two Potato Planting sessions: 9:00 am and 12:30 pm. This is a family-friendly event – we invite anyone 5 and older (with adult supervision) to help plant potatoes. Perfect for Girl Scout OR Boy Scout troops for their volunteer requirements!

*If this event is cancelled due to inclement weather and/or if the fields are too wet to plant, we will put out a new rain date!

Face masks are mandatory and we recommend gloves, shoes and clothes you are not afraid to get dirty! For updates on Sotterley’s schedules, plans, or cancellations, check Historic Sotterley’s Facebook page and website for more information.



RSVP’s requested to help with planting PLEASE SIGN UP IN ADVANCE to help us with our planning of the day. To sign up, visit Historic Sotterley’s website. For more information you can contact officemanager@sotterley.org. or call 301-373-2280, ext. 1105.

