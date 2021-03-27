ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced yesterday that for the first time, more than 60,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been reported in a single day in Maryland. In total, the state is reporting a record 64,286 new vaccinations and a total of 2,422,963 vaccinations to date.

In addition, the state is reporting a new record seven-day average of 46,817 shots per day.

Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

According to CDC data, 34.7% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine—19th in the nation.

“Our plan to maximize the points of vaccine distribution in every jurisdiction is working, as we are hitting new record highs for vaccinations on an almost daily basis,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to sincerely thank all the vaccinators, the Maryland Department of Health, the Maryland National Guard, the hospitals, the pharmacies, the local health departments, and the thousands of dedicated people who have been literally working around the clock seven days a week. It is thanks to them that we have built the infrastructure capacity, and we are now being promised the supply to be able to vaccinate every Marylander who wants a vaccine in the next couple of months.”

On Thursday, the governor toured the state’s newest mass vaccination site, located in Western Maryland at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets. Earlier this week, the governor announced that the state will open six more mass vaccination sites beginning in early April, doubling the number to 12 as the state prepares for a significant increase in vaccine supply from the federal government.

Marylanders in Phase 1, as well as Phases 2A and 2B, can now pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

