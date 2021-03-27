ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Hogan visited a vaccination clinic at The Arc of Prince George’s County Friday, a provider of comprehensive support services for Marylanders with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The governor was joined by Secretary Carol Beatty of the Maryland Department of Disabilities.

Marylanders with intellectual and developmental disabilities have been eligible for vaccination under Phase 1B. Earlier this week, the governor announced that all Marylanders 16 and older with disabilities and underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, as defined by CDC guidelines, will be included in Phase 2B.

