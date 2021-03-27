Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 am, then showers likely between 11 am and 2 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. High near 78. South wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Low around 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

