ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team hosted the Washington College Shorewomen on Sunday (Mar. 28) afternoon in an exhibition contest. The Seahawks were edged 1-0 in their season finale.

St. Mary’s College – 0, Washington College – 1

How It Happened

The Seahawks were held scoreless throughout the contest and struggled to find legitimate scoring chances in the first half. St. Mary’s College fired off four shots and earned one corner kick, but couldn’t convert for a score. The Shorewomen tallied 10 shots in the first frame of play and scored on one of them in the 32nd minute.

The second half of action was competitive and had both the Seahawks and Shoremen tally five shots each. Megan Tazza , Lauren Baker , Haley Bullis , and Madison Webb recorded shots for the Seahawks in the second half but couldn’t manage to find the back of the net. St. Mary’s College and Washington College earned one corner kick each.

Inside the Box Score

Tazza recorded a team-high three shots, while Baker added two. The Seahawks did not have a player from their team in goal. Washington College goalkeepers split time in goal for St. Mary’s College.

The Shorewomen received their game-winning goal from Ellen Daly.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Up Next for the Seahawks

This concludes the 2021 spring season for the Seahawks.

