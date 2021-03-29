ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team (0-3, 0-2 C2C) fell Saturday to Coast-to-Coast Conference foe, Salisbury University (3-0). The final score was 9-0 in the Sea Gulls’ favor.

St. Mary’s College – 0, Salisbury University – 9

Doubles

In the number one spot for the Seahawks, Stephen Alam and Kier Nacua battled the Sea Gulls with a final score of 8-4 in the Sea Gulls’ favor. Nick Rohr and Sam Sheats competed in No. 2 doubles and fell to Salisbury, 8-2.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Singles

The Seahawks were also swept in singles action. Stephen Alam fell in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-0, while Nick Rohr dropped the No. 2 singles match by a 6-1, 6-1 final score. In the third spot, Sam S heats fell 6-0, 6-2.

Up Next for the Seahawks

April 4 vs. Southern Virginia University | 4:00 PM | Somerset Tennis Complex

