ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team (2-0, 0-2 C2C) fell Saturday afternoon to Coast-to-Coast Conference member, Salisbury University (2-1). The final score after doubles and singles matches was 9-0 in the Sea Gulls’ favor.

St. Mary’s College – 0, Salisbury University – 9

Doubles

Hallie Hershey and Sydney Anderson played at the No. 1 spot this afternoon for doubles matches. They fell to Salisbury by a final score of 8-2. Hannah Gorel and Brooke Oliver took the second spot this afternoon and fell to the Sea Gulls 8-0.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Singles

Hershey played in the number one spot this afternoon against the Sea Gulls, which ended in a score of 6-0, 6-2. Gorel competed at No. 2 singles and dropped her match 6-4, 6-0.. In the three spot, Anderson fell 6-3, 6-0 against Salisbury.

The Seahawks concluded the match with losses in No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 singles.

Up Next for the Seahawks

April 4 vs. Southern Virginia University | 4:00 PM | Somerset Tennis Complex

