ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued a proclamation recognizing March 30 as National Doctors’ Day to honor the leadership, sacrifice, and dedication of Maryland’s physicians, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our state is proud to be home to some of the finest medical professionals and healthcare facilities in the world, and this distinction wouldn’t be possible without our great Maryland doctors,” said Governor Hogan. “On this National Doctor’s Day, I want to thank all the doctors and their support staff for saving lives during this unprecedented public health crisis and for always getting Marylanders the care that they need. You truly exemplify what it means to be Maryland Strong.”

NATIONAL DOCTORS’ DAY

MARCH 30, 2021

WHEREAS, Today, we recognize our Nation’s physicians for their leadership, sacrifice and commitment in the prevention and treatment of illness and disease; and

WHEREAS, Society owes a debt of gratitude to physicians for their contributions in expanding scientific research and increasing the abilities of health professionals to use the knowledge and tools effectively in caring for the sick, advancing medical knowledge, and promoting good health; and

WHEREAS, Our Nation is tremendously grateful for our extraordinary doctors and other talented medical professionals, who have collectively risen to the challenge of combating the coronavirus pandemic, ministering to the sick and alleviating human suffering in communities large and small across the United States; and

WHEREAS, Maryland is proud to join in celebrating a special day to honor and applaud the contributions, dedicated service and sacrifices of our physicians.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LAWRENCE J. HOGAN, JR., GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF MARYLAND, do hereby proclaim MARCH 30, 2021 as NATIONAL DOCTORS’ DAY in Maryland and do commend this observance to all of our citizens.

