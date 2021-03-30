Annapolis, MD- Maryland’s health care providers are now administering an average of more than 50,000 coronavirus vaccines per day, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.

The state reported 55,044 new vaccinations on Monday, which is a record high. A total of 2,619,551 doses have been administered in Maryland. That includes 1,680,749 (27.801%) first doses and 868,103 (14.359%) second doses. More than 938,000 Marylanders are fully vaccinated, which is about 16% of the state’s total population.

“Our daily vaccination rate continues to rise to record levels, and we are finally receiving the increase in supply promised by the federal government,” Hogan said in a statement. “The nation is in a race between vaccines and variants, and it is critical for Marylanders at higher risk of COVID-19 illness to get vaccinated.”

The news comes the very day the state entered Phase 2B of its vaccine distribution plan, which prioritizes Marylanders age 16 and over with underlying medical conditions as well as members of that age group who have disabilities. On April 13, the state is expected to move into Phase 2C of its vaccine distribution plan, which will make all Marylanders age 55 and older and many essential workers eligible for vaccination. And on April 27, the state is expected to move into the third and final phase of its vaccine distribution plan, which will make all Marylanders age 16 and older eligible for vaccination.

Maryland currently ranks 31 out of 50 among states in regards to its distribution of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Maryland is expected to receive 450,000 doses during each week in April and 500,000 doses during each week in May, Acting Health Secretary Dennis Schrader told lawmakers on Monday afternoon.

There are 409,978 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland as of Tuesday morning, according to the state’s Department of Health, and 8,088 people in Maryland have died from the virus. The state’s positivity rate is at 5.24%, which is above CDC recommended guidelines for containment. Maryland has conducted more than 8.7 million COVID-19 tests.

This article originally was published on MarylandReporter.com on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

