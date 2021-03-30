Are you an established optometrist who is looking to start their own practice? Or have you already launched your clinic and are looking for ways to grow your business? In either case, you must have already realized that running an optometry practice requires more than sound medical knowledge.

Here’s the thing – medical school only equips you with the right skills and knowledge to excel as an OD. But you barely learn a thing about building and managing your optometry practice. Nevertheless, you must devise a way to attract and retain patients, as well as amplify your revenue.

Otherwise, your business will fail to find its footing amidst other modern optometry practices. The good news is that growing your optometry business isn’t rocket science. With new-age digital marketing and communication tools, it’s become easier than ever to promote your business to the right patients and boost patient loyalty.

All you need is the willingness to hone your business skills and the vision to propel your business to success. In other words, you should outline strategies to advertise your products and services, increase patient satisfaction, and motivate your staff.

In this blog, we’ve curated a few powerful techniques that’ll help you take your optometry business to greater heights. Let’s take a look.

1. Expanding Your Business Knowledge

First things first – the fate of your optometry practice doesn’t solely depend on your skills and expertise as an OD. You must first understand that you’re running a business. This, in turn, means you need to sharpen your entrepreneurial skills and knowledge.

From business registration and tax filing to marketing and profit management – you must be well-versed with various aspects of business management. Also, you’ll have to learn to delegate various tasks to staff members.

If you aren’t familiar with the nitty-gritty of running a business, it’s a good idea to join a short-term course to learn the basics. Or you could hire a business advisor who can handhold you through the process of launching and promoting your practice.

2. Having Support

When running an optometry practice, it can be a challenge to do so on your own. We all need a support network at some point, and your business is no different. Connecting with an organization like PECAA can make the difference between getting by comfortably and feeling like it’s a constant fight.

You get to be a part of a thriving community of eye care professionals and access a wide array of tools and resources to grow your business. From marketing and training support to financial consulting and vendor rebates – PECAA provides you with effective guidance at every step of running your optometry practice.

3. Improving Patient Satisfaction

Patients are the lifeblood of your optometry business. That’s why it is essential to adopt a patient-centric approach that prioritizes client satisfaction and happiness. Whether a patient needs a routine eye exam or a special procedure, make sure you deliver a pleasant and seamless experience.

Start by ensuring flawless communication between your patients and staff members. Make sure you resolve all queries at every step of their treatment. It’s a good idea to set up an online portal to provide patients with the necessary information and updates about their treatment.

This is crucial because ensuring ongoing communication between physicians and patients using online portals and apps helps boost engagement rates by at least 60%. Provide them with prompt and helpful customer support. Also, conduct patient satisfaction surveys to seek feedback from your existing patients.

It’s just as important to create a striking first impression and make your patients comfortable at the clinic. Simple additions, such as a coffee machine and water dispenser in the waiting area, can go a long way to set your business apart from other optometry practices.

4. Training Your Staff

The quality of patient care your clinic provides will depend on the skills and motivation levels of your staff members. As a ground-rule, you should provide them with adequate training to excel at their job.

Also, you need to conduct regular team meetings and gathering to share your vision and make sure they’re on the same page. Hosting staff appreciation days and rewarding them for their hard work will motivate them to go out of their way to fulfill their responsibilities.

5. Focusing on Marketing

You can’t build a business with a rock-solid marketing strategy. To begin with, you need a well-designed website that showcases your services and amenities. Also, you should build an active presence on various social media platforms, such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

It’s a good idea to start a blog and publish original, insightful content to position your business as an industry authority. Leverage social media ads and search engine optimization to further increase your reach and target more patients.

Do you have any other useful business management and marketing tips for optometrists? Share your suggestions in the comments section below.

