LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s Board of County is calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various Boards, Committees, and Commissions.

Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership applications are available on the County’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than May 14, 2021.

Vacancies

Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission

Animal Control Advisory Board

Commission for Women

Commission on Aging

Commission on the Environment

Ethics Commission

Human Relations Commission

Local Management Board

Redistricting Board

Recreation & Parks Board

Social Service Board

Transportation Advisory Committee

Tri-County Animal Shelter

Youth Advisory Committee

The following vacancies have special requirements

Board of Appeals – Must have some planning experience

Must have some planning experience Economic Development Commission

Historic Preservation Commission – Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history, or archaeology.

Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history, or archaeology. Metropolitan Commission – Must live in the 3rd District

Must live in the 3rd District Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – Must be a Licensed Plumber

Must be a Licensed Plumber Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board – applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website at https://govappointments.maryland.gov/

Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707, for more information.

