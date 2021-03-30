LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s Board of County is calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various Boards, Committees, and Commissions.
Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership applications are available on the County’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than May 14, 2021.
Vacancies
- Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission
- Animal Control Advisory Board
- Commission for Women
- Commission on Aging
- Commission on the Environment
- Ethics Commission
- Human Relations Commission
- Local Management Board
- Redistricting Board
- Recreation & Parks Board
- Social Service Board
- Transportation Advisory Committee
- Tri-County Animal Shelter
- Youth Advisory Committee
The following vacancies have special requirements
- Board of Appeals – Must have some planning experience
- Economic Development Commission
- Historic Preservation Commission – Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history, or archaeology.
- Metropolitan Commission – Must live in the 3rd District
- Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – Must be a Licensed Plumber
- Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board – applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website at https://govappointments.maryland.gov/
Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707, for more information.