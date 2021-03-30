It’s that time again: Hackers have apparently been exploiting another vulnerability in iPhone and iPad software and Apple is calling for all iOS users to update to the latest version as soon as possible.

A critical security vulnerability in the iOS browser engine WebKit was allowing attackers to use manipulated web content to access the user’s data. According to Apple, the gap is already being actively exploited by hackers, which is why the company is calling for users to update to iOS or iPadOS version 14.4.2 if their device hasn’t done so automatically. If you’re still running iOS 13, then y…

