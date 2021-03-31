The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the April virtual public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1)

“FY22 Budget – Community Q&A”

Wednesday, April 14 at 6 p.m.

Tune in at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty

Submit questions and concerns in advance by CLICKING HERE

“Virtual Discussion on Expanding Diversity in Agriculture”

Wednesday, April 28 at 6 p.m.

Tune in at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty

Guests include Maxine White and other guests from Our Growers, Inc., and the U.S. Department of Agriculture representatives.

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

