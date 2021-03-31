Facebook said Wednesday it was revamping its main user feeds to give people more control over what they see on the leading social network, with less reliance on algorithms. The change enables users to control and prioritize on what Facebook calls its “News Feed,” or the main element seen when people log onto Facebook.

This will allow people to see more from their friends and contacts, and enable users to turn off the Facebook algorithm entirely and see posts in chronological order if they choose. The move comes with Facebook facing heightened scrutiny for its role in promoting harmful content …

