ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, for the first time, more than 70,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been reported in a single day in Maryland. In total, the state is reporting a record 70,373 new vaccinations—shattering all previous daily records.

In addition, the state is reporting a new record seven-day average of 55,074 shots per day. A total of 2,689,924 doses have now been administered.

According to official CDC data, 39% of Marylanders age 18 and older have received a vaccine, including 74.6% of Marylanders age 65 and older. Maryland is getting shots into arms at a faster rate than 33 other states.

Eligible Prince Georgians Encouraged to Pre-Register for New Greenbelt Vaccination Site. State officials are strongly encouraging all eligible Prince George’s County residents to pre-register for appointments at the Federal Pilot Community Vaccination Center (CVC) – Maryland at the Greenbelt Metro Station, which will open April 7.

Marylanders eligible in Phase 1, 2A, and 2B are currently eligible to pre-register for an appointment at the state’s mass vaccination sites as well as the new federal CVC. Marylanders can pre-register by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

