Darlene is a playful 2-year-old, 34-pound beagle girl ISO a foster or forever home. She is hoping for a foster or forever home where she can relax and just enjoy being a beagle for a bit.

She’s a friendly, happy girl that loves people and other dogs! She would like a canine companion and a fenced yard in her foster or forever home.

Sweet Darlene is currently finishing up her vetting and ready for her foster or forever home. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Darlene, aka Dar send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

You can read about beagles looking for their forever homes through this link:http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx

