On March 31 at 10:23 p.m., officers responded to a fast food restaurant on Smallwood Drive for the report of an assault.

A preliminary investigation revealed the occupants of a vehicle started an argument with an employee who was working at the drive-thru window. During the argument, one of the suspects got out of the car, assaulted the employee at the window, and then got back in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle left the drive-thru, drove to the front of the business, and then drove the vehicle through a group of people, including employees, who were standing outside of the front doors. The vehicle continued inside the restaurant and then the driver backed out and fled in the car.

Two people were treated on the scene by paramedics and one person was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Officers located the vehicle at a nearby house. At this time, officers are pursuing leads to positively identify the driver and occupants and they are evaluating video evidence; charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Officer Stine at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

