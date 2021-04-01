The effect of the pandemic on our social lives has been prohibitive. Being responsible and staying home day after day, many people have missed friends, family, and the entire concept of going out. Though the pandemic has had a devastating effect on the nation’s health and economy, several economists have recently speculated that a period of extravagant opulence will follow, similar to what happened after The Forgotten Depression of 1920, known as ‘The Roaring Twenties’.

The first Roaring Twenties were marked by the end of Prohibition and Great Gatsby-style parties and celebrations – suddenly people were spending money, buying the latest fashions, and eating and drinking like there was no tomorrow. Could it all happen again?

RiverOaksTreatment.com, an addiction treatment, conducted a poll of 3,065respondents and found that one-quarter (25%) of Marylanders say they are planning a prolonged period of celebrating the end of the pandemic with alcohol-filled festivities once case numbers have fallen and restrictions have eased, presumably to make up for lost time.

The hope is that the economy will bounce back, too, causing a surge in optimism. More than a quarter of respondents (27%) claim that their first night out, once allowed, will be bigger than New Year’s Eve! Considering that NYE is usually one of the booziest holidays of the year, and that nearly 1 in 5 people say they expect to spend more money on alcohol once the pandemic is over, it looks like liquor sales at bars are going to significantly increase once lockdowns are finished.

The survey also found that 1 in 10 also admitted that they’ll be partying even more than they did before to make up for what they’ve missed during the pandemic. However, that could cause concern for some; more than half of those polled (56%) fear that drinkers in bars will behave more recklessly once they’re allowed out.

Infographic showing roaring ‘20s results across America

“After the year that many people have endured, celebrating the end of the pandemic and the return to some sense of normalcy is almost guaranteed to some extent,” said Fran Myers-Routt, clinical director and spokesperson for River Oaks Treatment Center. “And while that’s understandable, caution still needs to be exercised. Binge drinking, even on occasion, can induce Alzheimer’s earlier than expected. Additionally, alcohol consumption places an individual at an increased risk of mental health problems, heart problems and a weakened immune system, among many other health conditions. Marking the end of the pandemic can be considered a cause to celebrate, but it’s more important to not inadvertently self-inflict other ailments while doing so.”

