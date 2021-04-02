ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, for the first time, more than 75,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been reported in a single day in Maryland. In total, the state is reporting a new record-high 76,590 new vaccinations.

In addition, the state is reporting a new record seven-day average of 59,115 shots per day. A total of 2,836,766 doses have now been administered.

According to CDC data, 40.7% of Maryland’s population age 18 and older and 75.7% of Marylanders age 65 and older have received a vaccine.

Pre-Registration. All Marylanders age 16 and older can now pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). During pre-registration, Marylanders can choose their top two preferred sites.



While pre-registration is now open to all Marylanders, individuals who are currently eligible under Phase 1 and Phase 2 but have not yet been vaccinated will continue to be prioritized for appointments.

Like this: Like Loading...