Food Network celebrity chef Robert Irvine is bringing his “Restaurant Impossible” show to a Waldorf eatery.

The premise of the show is Irvine visiting a restaurant to help turn things around by updating and renovating the menu, décor, kitchen, and staff.

He has a $10,000 budget and two days to get the work done.

Irvine and his crew will descend upon local restaurant Grille No. 13 next weekend. On Saturday, he will observe the kitchen and servers during a typical lunch service. He will then update the menu, train the kitchen and wait staff, and make changes to the restaurant’s interior. At the end of the day on Sunday, the restaurant will have a grand reopening (by invitation only) to show off the changes.

I have known the owner (Katie) since she opened Grille No. 13 in 2013. Originally located in a small restaurant space on St. Patrick’s Drive in Waldorf, Katie moved the restaurant to the former Mimi’s Café building, in the Waldorf Marketplace shopping center, in September 2017.

Grille No. 13 is an Irish-American pub serving a variety of Irish and American dishes. They have a large bar and offer a Happy Hour, drink specials, and live music. Co-located with Grille No.13 is Sugar Lips Cakery, where Katie creates fabulous cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops.

I am so excited for Katie; she has worked very hard to keep the restaurant going during these difficult times. I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this unique opportunity.

I will provide you with an update after next weekend!

