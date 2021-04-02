(Culinary.net) It’s that time of year again when nearly everyone wants to be outside all day, every day. These are the times kids have been waiting for all year long.

The sun is shining bright in the sky, the flowers are blooming and the temperature is rising every minute. Spring and summer are typically full of fun, laughter, family and friends – not to mention great recipes everyone can enjoy indoors and outdoors throughout the warmer months.

Try this Sunshine Smoothie for something cool and refreshing during the sunny seasons. This recipe will have nearly everyone feeling reenergized and ready for more warm weather. It’s a perfect afternoon pick-me-up after a long day of yard work, sunbathing or swing-set climbing. It can cool you down and has a fruity flavor that is almost irresistible.

When thinking about recipes to try this spring, consider taking advantage of fresh fruits and vegetables at grocery stores and farmer’s markets. There can be so many wonderful flavors to try. For example, this recipe includes grapefruit (a less commonly used fruit), fresh orange and ripe bananas.

With the heat coming and fresh ingredients available, this smoothie may quickly become one of your family’s new favorites. It’s light, smooth and has that fresh fruit taste you often crave when the sun is blazing.

To make this recipe, blend 2 cups of grapefruit juice, 2 cups of orange juice, two ripe bananas, 1 cup of vanilla yogurt and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract until the ingredients are smooth. Be sure to serve cold.

It’ll be nearly impossible to resist a sweet, bright and creamy smoothie after a long day of play out in the sun.

Find more seasonal recipes and ideas at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Sunshine Smoothie

Servings: 2-4

2 cups orange juice

2 cups grapefruit juice

2 bananas, peeled and cut into chunks

1 cup vanilla yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In blender, blend orange juice, grapefruit juice, banana chunks, yogurt and vanilla extract until smooth. Serve immediately.

Note: If smoothie is too tart, reduce to 1 cup grapefruit juice.

