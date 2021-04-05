ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland is now exceeding an average of 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered daily. The state is reporting 78,756 new vaccinations—a record one-day high—and a total of 2,915,522 to date.

According to official CDC data, 41.6% of Marylanders age 18 and older—and 76.2% of Marylanders 65 and older—have now received a vaccine. Maryland is getting shots into arms at a faster rate than 35 other states.

Pre-Registration. All Marylanders age 16 and older can now pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). During pre-registration, Marylanders can choose their top two preferred sites.

While pre-registration is now open to all Marylanders, individuals who are currently eligible under Phase 1 and Phase 2 but have not yet been vaccinated will continue to be prioritized for appointments.

