(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Two Maryland state troopers were struck in separate incidents while both were sitting stationary along Maryland highways this weekend.

The first incident occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. on April 3rd when a trooper in a marked patrol vehicle was parked on a closed ramp along southbound Rt. 295 near Annapolis Junction. The driver of a Toyota Rav 4 drove through traffic cones and highway signs before striking the trooper, who was seated in the patrol car. The force of the crash pushed the patrol car out into the travel lanes of southbound Rt. 295. The trooper was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. The driver of the Toyota was transported to Harbor Hospital for treatment. Charges are pending.

The second incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. on April 4th, when a trooper from the Forestville Barrack was sitting in a patrol car with its emergency lights on, at the scene of a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of southbound I-495 at Rt. 202. The trooper was struck in the rear by a passenger vehicle. The trooper was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Drivers are reminded of Maryland’s move over law, which requires drivers approaching certain vehicles on the shoulder of the road from the rear to move to an adjacent lane if safe to do so, or if not, to slow to a reasonable and safe speed as they pass the scene. The law requires this action to be taken by all vehicles approaching an emergency vehicle using visual signals, as well as tow trucks, fire trucks, medical and rescue units, transportation, service and utility vehicles, as well as waste and recycling trucks with yellow or amber flashing lights or signal devices.

Like this: Like Loading...