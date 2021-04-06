ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the expansion and acceleration of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all adults in the State of Maryland:

Beginning today, Tuesday, April 6 , all Marylanders 16 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated at mass vaccination sites.

, all Marylanders 16 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated at mass vaccination sites. By next Monday, April 12, all Marylanders 16 and older will be eligible to schedule appointments and get vaccinated through all providers.

“We are pleased to announce another acceleration of vaccine eligibility phases much earlier than we anticipated,” said Governor Hogan. “Getting more people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can is our absolute best defense against these variants, and it is the best way to win the long war against this deadly virus.”

Mass Vaccination Sites. The fastest and most efficient way to get vaccinated at a mass vaccination site is by pre-registering for an appointment. To pre-register, Maryland residents should visit covidvax.maryland.gov. Those without Internet access can call Maryland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). Advocates are available seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Seven More Mass Vaccination Sites Open In April. There are a total of 12 mass vaccination sites available for pre-registration, including seven more to open this month:

Three more vaccination sites open this week: Greenbelt Metro Station, Montgomery College in Germantown, and the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

Two mass vaccination sites open the week of April 12: Frederick Community College, and the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen site opens the week of April 19, and the state is working to open The Mall in Columbia site the same week as well.

No-Appointment Lines Expand. On Friday, the state launched a no-appointment walk-up line at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center site. Beginning tomorrow, a no-appointment walk-up line will open at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets site. Additional no-appointment walk-up lines will be announced as they open. Marylanders should be aware that the process for the no-appointment lines will take longer, and there is no guarantee of receiving a vaccine.

Nearly 500 Pharmacies Offering Vaccines. COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being held at 481 retail and independent pharmacies statewide. To find the closest pharmacy provider in your area, Maryland residents should visit covidvax.maryland.gov. Eligibility does not guarantee an immediate vaccination appointment; it will take several weeks to vaccinate every resident who wants a vaccine.

Individuals Age 16 and 17. Individuals who are 16 and 17 should only be signed up for vaccination clinics that are providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is the only one currently authorized by the FDA for ages 16 and older.

Equity Task Force Clinics. The Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force continues to work with clinical partners to vaccinate vulnerable populations in underserved areas. To learn more about the task force, visit governor.maryland.gov/vetf.

Like this: Like Loading...