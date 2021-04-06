Solomons, MD- The iconic Solomons Tiki Bar started as the popular Island Manor Hotel in the late 1970s, owned and operated by the Hipple family. Their son, BUnky, ran the motel and owned the bar. In the 1980’s former bartenders John and Kathy Taylor leased the bar from the Hipple’s, while the rest of the property was owned and other companies that eventually went to foreclosure. Then John and Kathy actually bought the bar, turning it into what is known today as Solomons Tiki Bar. The property changed hands again in 2005 when the late Terry Clark and Pat Donovan purchased the property. The expansion of the Solomons Tiki Bar began with an older parking lot being turned into a beach setting the bar is known for. Sand, palm trees, massive tiki statues adorn the 11,000 square foot area.

Suddenly in late 2017, Terry Clark passed away, leaving the business in jeopardy. While being closed following Clark’s death for 18 months, members from the ownership of Union Jacks, an Annapolis-based bar stepped in and came to an agreement for a 3-year deal that reportedly gave them an option to purchase the property.

The Tiki Bar opened in 2019, then again planned to “reopen” for its 40th Anniversary on April 17, 2020. However, this was squashed due to the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and state orders to close all non-essential businesses.

Here we are in 2021, the traditional time for the Tiki Bar opening, and a Facebook post and subsequent real estate listing on MackenzieCommercial.com state the property/business is for sale.

A Facebook post made by Lisa and Terry Clark’s daughter tipped the world off ot the sale,”

Hi friends, my mom Lisa Clarke is actively selling Tiki Bar Solomons Island.For my SMC folks, most of you know that my dad passed away in September 2017. After he passed, we finished off the Tiki Bar season strong (like Terry Clarke would have done) with an excellent team and guidance from some of the real OGs. The bar was then shut down for the 2018-season for a family regroup after my father’s passing, and after one complete off-season, my mom started leasing the bar in 2019. The Tiki Bar is a long-standing Southern Maryland gem (and icon for all of us raised in St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties – we all have had some of our best Opening weekend memories…err or what we can remember of them!) – and further, the 40-year old Tiki grounds add to the livelihood of Solomons Island. The future owner(s) will see great success with the Tiki Bar for many years to come. My mom is ready to hand off the Tiki torch and is looking forward to the new owner(s) carrying on the Tiki legacy.”

All images via MacKenzie Retail, LLC

The 3.31 acre waterfront property is listed for $2.55 million. The details are as follows:

MacKenzie Retail, LLC is pleased to present the opportunity to acquire the iconic “Solomons Island Tiki Bar,” a one-of-a-kind 11,000 ± square-foot asset with a 40-year operating history, comprising an open-air bar (improved with outdoor seating), restaurants, shops, and event space on popular Solomons Island, Maryland. This 3.31-acre ± waterfront parcel boasts panoramic views of Mill Creek and Back Creek and enjoys a transient pier for customers arriving by boat. The total acreage also includes a significant land area for parking. Known to many as “the gem of the Chesapeake,” this landmark site has drawn adventurous souls in search of island refuge and tiki ambiance for over 46 years. A Class D on and off Liquor License is also available separately for purchase. “

