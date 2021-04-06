Mattawoman Creek Art Center is seeking artists to exhibit their artwork. This show has prize money totaling $1,000.00.The juror for this show is Dr. Margaret Dowell, a well-respected art professor of the College of Southern Maryland and co-founder of AdditionAndArt.org.

MCAC must receive permission from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to open in 2021 and have COVID-19 protocols in place for the safety of our artists, members, and visitors.

Check the MCAC website for updates on the status of the opening. The Reception on the lawn is planned for Sunday, May 16, 1:00 – 4:00. The rain date is Sunday, May 23. The Juror will present the awards starting at 2:00. Please consider displaying your artwork in this show!

Detailed Call-for-Entry is posted on www.MattawomanArt.org.

