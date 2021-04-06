FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) has announced its weekly awards following the fifth week of the 2021 baseball season. St. Mary’s College senior shortstop Jake Wood claimed C2C Baseball Player of the Week honors for the first time this season.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Wood, a native of Mechanicsville, Maryland, led the Seahawks from the plate with a team-best .545 batting average. In addition, the senior shortstop led the Seahawks with 12 hits, three doubles, one home run, and six RBI. The Seahawk baseball team finished the week with a 3-1 record, sweeping Southern Virginia and splitting the two-game series against Christopher Newport in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference play.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team is currently 5-5 with a 3-1 mark in C2C play. The Seahawks will be back in action on Wednesday (Apr. 7) when they host Mary Washington at 3 PM.

