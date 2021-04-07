Prince Frederick, MD- April is National Autism Awareness Month, April 2nd was World Autism Awareness Day and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is excited to support and promote awareness of this important cause.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that an average of 1 in 68 children in the US have an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) that can cause significant social, communication and behavior challenges. These challenges often present unique safety risks which may increase the chance of encounters with police and other first responders.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is here to provide a service to the growing needs of those on the Autism Spectrum. We are dedicated to the safety and inclusion of our citizens.

Our agency has created Autism Awareness stickers/decals to place on a vehicle or residence where someone on the spectrum might travel in or reside, to alert law enforcement when responding to a call that they might encounter an individual with an intellectual or development disability. The stickers are free and available for pick-up at our headquarters in Prince Frederick, MD.

All of our deputies have the Autism FYI application on their agency issued cell phone. This app provides deputies with picture language, calming tips, de-escalation tactics and much more.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens we have a voluntary information form to assist personnel with providing the best service we can to those on the spectrum. This form provides our agency with emergency contacts, medical information, triggers, etc., which is put into a database, so that when our deputies respond to a call at an address on file or encounter a missing individual registered to us, they are prepared on how to communicate.

Those wishing to fill out an information form or obtain an Autism decal, stop by our office located at 30 Church, St. Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

For more information on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Autism project, please contact DFC E. Durner at william.durner@calvertcountymd.gov .

