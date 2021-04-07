REISTERSTOWN, Md. (April 1, 2021) — Governor Larry Hogan, today, proclaimed the first Maryland Flood Awareness Month. Maryland Flood Awareness Month will run from April 1 to April 30, 2021. Every year, floods in Maryland kill more residents and destroy more property than any other natural hazard.

The frequency and intensity of storms are expected to increase over time. Recent predictions suggest that flooding in normally dry areas is likely in the future. This could mean deeper flooding, floods moving further inland, and more damage from storms. This is not only potential danger for coastal Maryland but for all communities in Maryland.

The Hogan Administration is joining with the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, the Maryland Insurance Administration, the Maryland Department of Planning, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Maryland Department of Transportation, the Maryland Environmental Service, the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, and the Maryland Association of Floodplain and Stormwater Managers to encourage all Marylanders to learn more about the different flood hazards faced by individuals and communities across the state.

“Our Administration is dedicated to working with our state, local and federal partners to assist Marylanders to become aware of their risk and take steps to protect themselves from the risk,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

Maryland Flood Awareness Month will raise awareness about the many flood hazards faced by individuals and communities across the state and provide information on what Marylanders can do to protect themselves, their property and possessions, their finances, and communities. The Maryland Resiliency Partnership will work with a variety of public and private partners to help educate the public around three key messages as they relate to different flood hazards: know your risk, reduce your risk, insure your risk.

Throughout the month of April, information and activities will focus on these three key messages as they relate to each week’s theme:

Individuals preparing for the impacts of flooding; Riverine flooding and flooding outside the regulatory floodplain; Coastal hazards (storm surge, nuisance flooding, sea level rise, erosion, subsidence, and flooding outside the regulatory floodplain); Urban and flash flooding, dam break, and flooding outside the regulatory floodplain; and Communities preparing for the impacts of flooding.

During the month of April, these agencies will be sharing information on their social media platforms; hosting virtual events to engage in conversations about flooding; and providing digital resources on the Maryland Resiliency Partnership website.

Additional information about Flood Awareness Month can be found on the Maryland Resiliency Partnership website (resiliencypartnership.com).

