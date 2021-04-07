LEONARDTOWN, MD – You Got It – You Bring It – We Shred It! It is time to clean out your file cabinets, closets, and desks and get rid of confidential, private, and important personal documents that you no longer need to keep.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation will be conducting the 11th annual community document shredding event Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 8 a.m. – noon at the St. Andrews Landfill located at 44837 St. Andrews Church Road in California.

This community event allows residents to have their confidential, private, and important documents destroyed by a professional shredding service at no cost. The shredding process will turn sensitive documents into confetti-sized pieces ensuring confidential material cannot be copied. All paper material shredded during the event will be recycled.

Please refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential, such as newspapers and magazines, acceptable at any of the six Convenience Centers, as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly.

The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks, and thin metal prongs; however, it cannot accept three ring binders. Please limit the number of boxes you bring to three standard bankers’ boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15”D) per person so we can serve as many residents as possible. A total of 12,650 pounds (6.32 tons) of paper was collected from over 239 vehicles at the last event held November 7, 2020.

For more information, please call the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3517

