La Plata, MD- Join us as we welcome Spring with a free family event celebrating nature! The Neighborhood Creative Arts Center has partnered with the Charles County Master Gardeners, Southern Maryland Audubon Society, Melwood Horticultural Training Center, Charles County Naturalists, Boy Scouts, Azure B Apiaries (beekeeper), Charles County Public Works Recycling Department, local farmers, and the Rotary Interact Club.

Together, volunteers from these organizations are striving to protect the natural wildlife and horticulture of Charles County, as well as to develop skills to grow one’s own produce, recognize and protect native plant and animal life, maintain bees, and cut down waste through recycling and upcycling, all of which leads to protection and further awareness of our watershed resources. This is a free family festival, prepared to serve 250 children with a large and diverse set of take-home nature-based kits and activities to be completed at the event.

NatureFest will take place on Saturday, May 1, 10 AM – 2 PM, at Tilghman Lake Park, in La Plata, MD. We hope that this will become an annual event for our community.

Opportunities for children to learn, explore, and interact with nature will abound. With hundreds of volunteer hours poured into take-home kits, hands-on nature activities (including nature scavenger hunts and bird watching), live animal demonstrations and workshops, families will have a unique opportunity to break from their devices, get their hands dirty in nature, and learn how to take care of the world around them.

“Who Polluted the Potomac?” and “The Misadventures of Mr. McGregor” puppet shows will be shared continually (and later digitally) for children’s education and enjoyment, as well as a petting zoo of chicks, goats, and a variety of small animals.

NCAC focuses on the betterment of individuals and families through creativity and education. Though COVID closed our center temporarily, we have had the opportunity to expand into community education in outside settings that has been exceptionally well-received and attended by families of lower income- those that would not normally be able to benefit from events like these.

We are functioning entirely on volunteers at this point with in-kind donations from local individuals and businesses. We are grateful for the generous support of the Chesapeake Bay Trust and Maryland Agriculture Education Foundation, which has made this event possible.

