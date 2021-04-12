PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 9, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents.

The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine:

· Saturday, April 17 at Northern Middle School located at 2954 Chaneyville Road in Owings

· Saturday, May 15 at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown

· Saturday, June 19 at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby

Residents are required to wear face masks and practice safe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There is no limit per resident and proof of residency is required.

All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes prior to shredding. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested. Businesses are prohibited from residential shredding events.

Shredding events are held monthly throughout the year. For more information about recycling events, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle or download the Recycle Coach app.

