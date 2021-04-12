This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll-free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Range Schedule for the week of April 12-16, 2021

Monday, April 12

Testing at: Main Range/EEA/PRTR River Operations

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Some” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Some” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions : Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

Churchill Range/Harris Range/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition: Local

Local Other Notifications: None

Tuesday, April 13

Testing at: Main Range/EEA/PRTR River Operations

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Some” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Some” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

Churchill Range/Harris Range/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition: Local

Local Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, April 14

Testing at: Main Range/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Directed Energy Building 213

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

Churchill Range/Harris Range/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition: Local

Local Other Notifications: None

Thursday, April 15

Testing at: EEA

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Some” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Some” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: None

None Roads Closed on Station:

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range

Churchill Range/Harris Range EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Friday, April 16

No testing today.

Like this: Like Loading...