In August of 2020, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into a corrections officer who worked at the Charles County Detention Center. Based on the nature of the allegations, CFC Richard Dean, a 14-year-veteran was suspended immediately.

The investigation reveal the incident occurred in Virginia and the investigation was turned over to the King George County Sheriff’s Office. On April 9, Dean was indicted by a King George County, Virginia grand jury on charges of aggravated sexual battery and indecent act with a child. In accordance with Agency policy and Maryland law, Dean has been suspended without pay.

