Leonardtown, MD- In March of 2021, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor that occurred in the late 1990s. The suspect was identified as Allen Briscoe Weiland, age 59 of Leonardtown. During the course of the investigation, evidence was obtained supporting the allegations.

The investigation was presented to the Grand Jury for St. Mary’s County and an indictment issued for Weiland’s arrest. On April 9, 2021, Weiland was arrested and charged with the following:

Sex Offense Second Degree (two counts)

Sex Offense Third Degree (two counts)

Anyone with information regarding Allen Weiland, or this case is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension 78128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com .

Like this: Like Loading...