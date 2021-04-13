PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Residents and other interested parties in the vicinity of NAS Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field are invited to attend a virtual Restoration Advisory Board meeting for an update on the Navy’s Site Inspection of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) April 28, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.

The Navy has developed a protective policy to assess certain PFAS on and in the vicinity of installations that have known or potential releases of these compounds into the environment; these are compounds frequently found in fire-fighting foam (aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF)) and various industrial and consumer products.

The meeting format will include a brief on the Site Inspection results and a question and answer session with representatives from the Navy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the Maryland Department of Environment. The Navy is seeking questions from the public about PFAS and the Pax River and Webster Field Site Inspections prior to the meeting via email at pax_rab@navy.mil . Emailed questions will be accepted until Friday, April 16, and meeting participants will also have the opportunity to submit questions via Microsoft Teams during the meeting.

The public can join the live virtual meeting by clicking the hyperlink Microsoft Teams: Virtual RAB Meeting-PFAS Update or by copying this link into your browser https://bit.ly/3tjHXY4

For additional information regarding the meeting, including the Site Inspecting brief, visit the public web site at https://go.usa.gov/xnBga and www.secnav.navy.mil/eie/pages/pfc-pfas.aspx

