UPDATE @4:20 p.m.- Port Tobacco Road at Chapel Point Road is now reopened. No further updates will be provided unless released by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

La Plata, MD- At approximately 1 p.m. today, the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department responded to Port Tobacco Road and Chapel Point Road in the area of Murphy Store for a reported multi-vehicle crash.

Extrication was required for at least one person. Maryland State Police aviation sent two MEDEVAC Helicopters to transport two patients to an area trauma center. Two other patients were ground transported to a local hospital. The road is still closed as of 3:15 p.m.

This is a developing story…

