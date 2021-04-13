LEONARDTOWN, MD – Due to the Local COVID-19 Vaccination Initiatives announced today by Safeway, Inc., St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD), St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), and the Office of Delegate Brian Crosby, SMCPS will be delaying the start of spring athletics until Monday, April 19, 2021.

The spring athletic season was previously scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 17, 2021. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide vaccinations to our eligible students and student-athletes in St. Mary’s County and we do not want a student who wants the vaccination to have to choose between getting vaccinated and attending tryouts.

For more information on local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.

Please contact Mr. Michael A. Watson, Director of Facility Coordination, Health and Physical Education, and Athletics at mawatson@smcps.org if you have any questions or would like to acquire additional information.

