ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, according to official CDC data, more than 80% of Marylanders 65 and older, and more than 50% of Marylanders 18 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Overall, the state of Maryland has reported 3,605,223 vaccinations, including 489,104 over the last week, for a seven-day average of 69,872 per day. Maryland ranks 13th in the nation for vaccinating its adult population.

Continued Focus on 65+. In December, Maryland was one of the first states to activate the federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Program, and ranks 13th in the country for doses administered at long-term care facilities. The state has also facilitated closed clinics at independent living facilities and adult day care centers.

Governor Hogan has directed the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of Aging to work with local jurisdictions to develop plans that would allow all senior centers to safely reopen by the end of April with public health protocols in place. Vaccination clinics are being held at senior centers ahead of reopenings.

Johnson & Johnson. The Maryland Department of Health has directed all COVID-19 vaccine providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further guidance is issued. All federal and state-run mass vaccination sites in Maryland currently utilize Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Marylanders are encouraged to find a provider or pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov.

