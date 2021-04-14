LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners recognized Week of the Young Child, Flood Safety Awareness Month, National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week and National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week with Proclamations.

The Commissioners then adjourned and reconvened as the St. Mary’s County Board of Health to hear COVID-19 updates from the County Health Officer, Dr. Meenakshi Brewster. Dr. Brewster provided updates to the Commissioners on current St. Mary’s County COVID-19 statistics and upcoming vaccination clinics. Dr. Brewster also briefed the Board of Health that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution in St. Mary’s County is being paused following an announcement made April 13, 2021, by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.



The Commissioners approved a Public Hearing request from the Department of Finance on a Supplemental Appropriation Ordinance. The Public Hearing will be held May 4, 2021, and a formal notice will be distributed.

The Commissioners also approved a Public Hearing request from the County Attorney on the St. Mary’s County Public Ethics Ordinance Proposed Revisions as submitted by the St. Mary’s County Ethics Commission. The Public Hearing will be held May 4, 2021, and a formal notice will be distributed.

County Attorney David Weiskopf gave his final 2021 proposed legislation brief to the Commissioners as the 2021 Maryland General Assembly wrapped up Monday, April 12, 2021. The Commissioners were updated on the status of proposed bills that could have an effect on St. Mary’s County.

Bob Kelly, Chief Information Officer for St. Mary’s County, updated the Commissioners on the final totals for the Broadband for Unserved Students (BUS) Grant. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 330 St. Mary’s County residential addresses were provided access to wired broadband bringing 98% of St. Mary’s County Public School Students Addresses to a “Serviceable” status of wired broadband.

The Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Circuit Court and Town of Leonardtown regarding the Courthouse property; and the Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) MOU with the Circuit Court.

The Commissioners approved a request by County Attorney David Weiskopf for a settlement agreement with Windward Land Development, LLC. The agreement will provide for the continuation of the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport project improvements.

The Commissioners approved the last two agenda items from the Department of Finance: a budget amendment request to increase the Department of Agriculture’s FY2021 budget for the gypsy moth pest management survey and a CARES Grant Funding update.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...