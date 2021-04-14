LEONARDTOWN, MD – Visit St. Mary’s MD (VSMMD) Board of Directors has named Barbara Sopato, experienced marketing, branding, and product development professional, as its new Executive Director. Ms. Sopato assumed the role at the nonprofit tasked with promoting St. Mary’s County as a destination for visitors on April 5, 2021.

“On behalf of the board members of Visit St. Mary’s MD, I am excited to welcome Barbara Sopato to our team,” stated Board Chair of VSMMD and Executive Director of Historic St. Mary’s City, Regina Faden. “We have been looking for the right person to understand and promote the cultural richness and unique qualities of our County and have found that person in Barbara. She brings enthusiasm, vision, and innovative thinking to the position of Executive Director. We look forward to working with Barbara to attract and welcome travelers to St. Mary’s County so they enjoy all we have to offer – and come again!”

Ms. Sopato comes to St. Mary’s County with extensive marketing, promotion and product development experience across multiple platforms. In her most recent role at NPR (National Public Radio), she successfully supported and connected diverse constituents and the broader community of public broadcasting through creative branded goods and experiences.

Ms. Sopato stated, “St Mary’s county is an undiscovered gem and I feel grateful to be invited to join this unique community at this most unique moment in time. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, I look forward to working with local officials, businesses and residents to safely reconnect people to their friends, their history, and their next adventure here in St. Mary’s county. I’m ready to celebrate the rich and diverse stories of my new home with curious and carefree local tourists!”

Currently, Visit St. Mary’s MD is promoting special itineraries geared towards targeted enthusiast groups and weekend getaways in an effort to promote overnight stays within the drive market. VSMMD is also working with local partners to promote local engagement, including First Fridays in Leonardtown and Maryland Wine Month.

