PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 14, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites the public to celebrate the opening of Breezy Point Beach & Campground for the 2021 season at the annual Breezy Point Beach Blast-Off event. The free all-ages event will be held Saturday, May 15 from 5-9 p.m.

Admission will be free but preregistration is required. Visit webtrac.co.cal.md.us and use activity number 150001 to register.

Attendees will enjoy music, food for purchase from local food trucks, family games, and spectacular fireworks show to end the night. Everyone is welcome to bring a picnic or use the grills at the beach; grills are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The use of gas grills, pull-behind grills, smokers, and deep fryers is prohibited.

Space for this event is limited and social distancing guidelines are in place. All participants must wear masks when not seated with their groups. Alcohol, smoking/vaping, pets and glass containers are prohibited on the beach.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is a favorite bay-front park featuring swimming, fishing, picnicking, and seasonal and daily camping. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the beautiful public beach and bring the entire family for a fun-filled day. Children will enjoy building sandcastles, playing on the playground, and finding shark teeth along the water’s edge. For fishing and crabbing enthusiasts, there is a 200-foot fishing pier. It is the perfect getaway for day trips, a weekend away, or a week-long escape. The site is open May 1 through Oct. 31, hours vary through the season. Please visit www.CalvertCountyMd.Gov/BreezyPoint for hours of operation.

For additional information, please contact the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649.

