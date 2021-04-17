(April 16, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will inspect the MD 4 bridge (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge) over the Patuxent River connecting Calvert and St. Mary’s counties on Sunday, April 18. Starting at 6 a.m., crews will be on-site to check the bridge’s wind sensor and clean inlets. Work is expected to be complete by 2 p.m., weather permitting.

During the work hours, crews will use a flagging operation to direct traffic. Motorists are reminded to remain alert for the changing traffic pattern.

MDOT SHA works to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews and our customers. Drivers are reminded to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes.

For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov. Customers with questions may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

