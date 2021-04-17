LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County announce a revision to their April public schedule. The Public Forum, initially scheduled for April 20, 2021, has been postponed until Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building 41770 Baldridge Street, in Leonardtown.

Public Forums provide residents an opportunity to speak directly to the Commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions or suggestions in a mutually respectful format. Additional details on the rescheduled Public Forum will be announced at a later date.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County FY2022 Proposed Budget Public Hearing remains unchanged and will occur as originally scheduled Tuesday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, Chesapeake Building 41770 Baldridge Street, in Leonardtown.

