The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department (PFVFD) is in the final stages of completing the new building, a project 10 years in the making.

Recently, Billy Sammons with Sammons Team of Home Towne Real Estate, worked directly with PFVFD’s project manager to create a behind the scenes at the new station.

Billy and Past Fire Chief Bobby Hall Jr., showcase some features about the structure and the next steps for move in. Hall and his project team have also identified some items to help the PFVFD volunteers get settled into the new space.

Check out this link to learn more about items the public can purchase and donate directly to PFVFD: amzn.to/31VGJX5

As always the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department is grateful for the community and everyone’s tremendous support.

