Car ownership cost quickly adds up before you realize it. Aside from the cost of the car itself, you also have to take care of insurance and maintenance, among other incidental expenses. The price of gas can also be a burden, especially given the current economic landscape. If buying brand new is not a financially sound decision, then consider a car subscription instead.

With services like Fair car subscription , you don’t have to think about the high costs of vehicle ownership. Under a car subscription model, you will be paying a fixed monthly fee. In turn, you will receive a car, as well as other perks, including roadside assistance, maintenance, and insurance. If you are from Maryland and if you are clueless about your options, below is a quick round-up of some of the best options to consider.

Care by Volvo

If you have always dreamed of driving a luxury car but you cannot afford one, Care by Volvo might be the solution that you are looking for. In exchange of a monthly payment, you will not only be getting a high-end car, but you will also enjoy perks, such as insurance and maintenance.

Care by Volvo allows users to cancel their contracts without a long-term commitment. However, take note that you have to be in a contract of at least four months before you are allowed to opt out. There is no option to swap the vehicle within the contract period. What you can do, however is to first cancel your existing subscription before signing up for a new one depending on the car model that you prefer.

Before signing up for Care by Volvo, you are probably interested about their pricing. Below is a quick look at the available models under their fleet and the corresponding prices:

XC40 T5 AWD R-Design: $675/month

XC60 T5 AWD Momentum: $700/month

XC90 T6 AWD Inscription: $925/month

One thing that you should be aware of is the mileage limit that comes with the subscription. You can drive it only at a maximum of 1,250 miles without an additional charge. Otherwise, you will be paying $.25 for every additional mile upon returning the unit to Volvo.

Hertz My Car

If you have rented a car before, then you are probably aware of Hertz. When it realized the potential of car subscriptions, it dove into the market and offered another alternative. They are known for their affordable plans and extensive location. Among the providers of car subscription services in Maryland and beyond, Hertz My Car is one with the highest number of pick-up locations.

You will have three main options when you sign up for Hertz My Car:

Tier 1: $599/month, includes access to economy, compact, and mid-sized cars

Tier 2: $999/month, includes access to small SUVs, small trucks, and full-sized sedans

Tier 3: $1,399, includes access to large trucks, regular SUVs, and luxury sedans

With the monthly fee that you will be paying, insurance is already included. There is also liability coverage and full maintenance. However, take note that there is a mileage limit of 2,000 miles per month.

One thing that we love the most about Hertz My Car is that you can exchange your vehicle up to two times a month, as long as the car that you want falls within the same tier. This is perfect for people who easily get bored with the car that they are driving and seeking for new experiences on the road.

Sixt+

Before anything else, take note that it is not available in Maryland as of the time of writing. Nonetheless, this does not mean that you cannot get a hold of a car from the company. There are two major locations wherein you can pick-up and return your car – Washington Dulles International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport.

While it is originally a car rental company like Hertz, Sixt+ realized how profitable the subscription market is, so they have penetrated it as well. They are offering fully customizable packages that are suitable for different people. Whether you are on a budget or you do not mind a bit of a splurge, there is a subscription plan that will meet your needs. The cost will depend on the specific car that you want. To give you a rough idea, below are some of the cars available on their website:

Toyota Camry: $609/month

Toyota Rav4: $639/month

Jeep Grand Cherokee: $719/month

BMW 3 Series: $879/month

Volvo S90: $1,049/month

Regardless of the car that you will be choosing, you will need to pay a one-time enrollment fee of $990.

With your car subscription from Sixt+, you are eligible for swapping your vehicle at least once a month. Nonetheless, take note that you can swap only the same vehicle class. So, if you paid for a Camry, expect that you won’t be able to swap it for a high-end SUV.

NextCar

From the car subscription services that are mentioned in this quick guide, this is the least popular. Nonetheless, do not immediately dismiss the idea of giving this a shot. They have multiple pick-up locations in Maryland and the service is available 24/7, so it is notable for the convenience that it offers.

One of the best things about NextCar is their Touch Free VIP service. The latter minimizes interaction with the staff and uses an innovative technology for unlocking your car. You can reserve and pickup an available car anytime. Head to the pick-up location even after office hours. You can use your smartphone for unlocking the car, eliminating the need for actual keys. Once the contract is over, you can return it to their location without having to physically talk to anyone.

With NextCar, you will have several car options. Whether you need a mid-sized sedan or a compact SUV, they have a wide selection of brands and models under their fleet.

Conclusion

If you live in Maryland, make sure to consider the options above for car subscriptions. You will find limited choices compared to car leasing. Nonetheless, the companies mentioned above are some of the most reputable, so it is hard to go wrong.

