Training and preparation are the keys to any successful fire/rescue/EMS incident. On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Huntingtown Volunteers trained on different forcible entry techniques, using an acquired residential structure. The members of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad train regularly to ensure they are ready to answer your call.

Interested in joining our team? Visit, https://www.hvfd6.org/content/join/

Like this: Like Loading...