ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s rowing team hosted Catholic University this afternoon (Apr 17) in their third match of the season.
How it Happened
- The Seahawks and Cardinals faced an eight-mile-per-hour headwind and an outgoing tide this afternoon. St. Mary’s Varsity 8 raced against Catholic’s Varsity 1 and Varsity 2 racers.
- The Cardinal’s first Varsity 8 finished first with 7:39.23, followed by the Seahawks at 8:00.93. Catholic’s second Varsity 8 came in last, 30 seconds behind the Seahawks.
- Catholic took first again in the Varsity 4 race with a time of 9:20.83. St. Mary’s College finished close behind at 9:47.40. Despite not ending with a win, the Seahawks all improved in times since their last race (Apr 3). Following racing, the Seahawks honored Graham Bos, their only senior graduating this year.
Seahawks Boat Lineups
Men’s Varsity 8+
Coxswain: Christian Oliverio
Stroke: Evan Kostalecky
7: Riley Woolston
6: Graham Bos
5: Samuel Leaman
4: Houston Howell
3: Henry Morin
2: Liam McEvoy
1: Drew Seitzman
Men’s Varsity 4+
Coxswain: Molly Liberman
Stroke: Drew Seitzman
3: Raffi Kanayan
2: Andrew Diehl
1: Benjamin Molina